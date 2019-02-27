SAN ANTONIO — It was one small step for one man that may spark one giant leap for the next generation. Dr. Thomas Reiter is an accomplished European astronaut ranked among the top 25 astronauts in the world for his total time spent in outer space. He is also the first German astronaut to perform a spacewalk. Tuesday, he stopped by CAST Tech High School to share the moments he says were “out of this world.”

After a detailed career including more than 5,500 orbits around Earth and more than 209 total days in space, he counts down to every opportunity he can share his experiences with the next generation. Tuesday morning, he joined a delegation from San Antonio’s German sister city, Darmstadt, to prepare future space explorers for lift-off. Students were inspired by his presentation, telling KENS 5 that they look up to him just as he looked up to Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin during the days of the Apollo 11 mission.

“It’s really inspiring to hear all the small details—just how he felt. I just want to feel the same thing as well, I guess,” student Paula Reilly said.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Reiter was an 11-year-old boy who watched history unfold on his television set. He said he knew right then that he would be an astronaut someday.

“It was a dream. I never thought that I’d be able to fly to space, and then this opportunity passed by, and I took it,” he said.

His new dream is that the next generation would fly higher than he did by maximizing the resources so readily available to them.

“A mobile telephone has much more processing power than it was in the lunar landing module or in the Apollo capsule,” said Reiter, suggesting that students have more technology in their pockets than Armstrong and Aldrin had in their rocket. We asked him about his thoughts on Elon Musk’s space exploration endeavors, and he applauded Musk’s tenacity and innovation. “We need more people who have these kinds of visions. I am a little bit skeptical about his time frame, but I think it’s important to have this type of vision and pursue,” he said.

The event ended with an exchange of gifts between Reiter and CAST Tech students and faculty. He left the students with a challenge to follow their dreams as he did.