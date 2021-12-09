Your baby can do story time on Zoom, for free

The San Antonio Public Library is launching Live Baby Time Online every Friday morning, but you must RSVP to join. Can't make it? Check out their "Dial-A-Story."

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Public Library is inviting babies to a regularly scheduled Zoom meeting. Live Baby Time Online is held at 10 a.m. each Friday.

SAPL's children's librarians said the interactive online session will give families a chance to bond with their little ones.

"Babies will experience the sounds and structures of language through rhymes and repetition," a post on social media said.

You must RSVP to be a part of the meeting.

There are also lots of "read alouds" you can watch on SAPL's website that are targeted at kids up to age five.

For more than 20 years, SAPL has been recording a story for all children in San Antonio to hear. You can call Dial-A-Story to hear a children's story at any time. The children's librarians record new stories every Tuesday and Friday, one in English and one in Spanish. The number to call is (210) 207-4466.

San Antonio's libraries are now open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. This service schedule change took effect at most library branches back in late September, except for select locations with adjusted services due to building improvement or other projects.

With the addition of Sundays, SAPL locations are open every day of the week. For details on services at each library location, click here.

Updated Library Hours:

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday