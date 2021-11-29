Free college textbook rentals for both returning and new students, the Alamo Colleges District announces

The district said AlamoBOOKS+, through the Barnes & Noble College campus bookstore, will go into effect for the spring and summer semesters of 2022.

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Colleges District announced some great news for its students. They're offering free textbook rentals for new and returning students in 2022.

The district is moving to this new course material model, called AlamoBOOKS+, through the Barnes & Noble College campus bookstore. It will apply to the spring 2022 and summer 2022 semesters.

The district said it will eliminate the cost of books for students and ensure students will have all textbooks and instructional materials across all courses by the first day of class. The free textbooks will be available by rental-only.

"This Spring 2022 and Summer 2022 offer to promote student success and completion will be made available through COVID relief funds," Alamo Colleges District said in a social media post.

More information will come at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Philip's College, the district said.

The Alamo Colleges District is comprised of five independently accredited community colleges — Northeast Lakeview College, Northwest Vista College, Palo Alto College, St. Philip's College and San Antonio College. Its the largest institution of higher education in South Texas with more than 90,000 students annually.

Here are some relevant facts about the cost of textbooks, according to the Education Data Initiative: