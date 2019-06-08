SAN ANTONIO — Southside ISD students are heading back to school next week and for the first time in district history, all students will qualify for free breakfast and lunch.

The district will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the upcoming school year.

Under the CEP, students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge.

The program also eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

According to a release from the district, "this new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals."