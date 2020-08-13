Free backpacks, school supplies, and food boxes at a back to school fair this weekend

The fair is taking place at Palo Alto College, Lot 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15.

SAN ANTONIO — Free backpack, school supplies and food boxes are just some of the free things on offer at a back to school fair this weekend.

The fair is taking place at Palo Alto College, Lot 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15.

People can register in advance for a food baox from the San Antonio Food Bank and make an appointment for immunizations. The event will be outdoors and people will be able to drive through if they are concerned about safety.