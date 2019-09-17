FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth ISD unanimously voted Tuesday to uphold the June 2019 firing of one of its teachers after she made demeaning comments on social media.

In early June Fort Worth ISD fired Georgia Clark, a Carter Riverside High School teacher, for making demeaning comments on social media. In a series of tweets that have since been deleted, Clark called on President Trump to "remove the illegals from Forth Worth."

“@realdonaldtrump I do not know what do do. Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated,” one tweet read in part. Clark said she thought she was tweeting the President privately.

The school board discussed the matter at its meeting Sept. 10 and tabled any action until a later date.

At that Sept. 10 meeting, Clark told WFAA she does not regret her tweets.

"Frankly, God was saying, 'It’s time you need to do this now,'” Clark said.

Just before Labor Day an independent examiner put out a report saying that Clark’s termination “is not justified, is not supported by the evidence, should not be approved and should not be upheld and that Georgia Clark’s appeal of the proposed termination be granted and that FWISD decline to terminate the employment of Georgia Clark.”

RELATED: Fort Worth ISD teacher fired after allegedly calling on President Trump to 'remove the illegals' on Twitter

“Up until the time the hearing was finally over I was distraught,” Clark said Sept. 10. “Now that I have been exonerated I expect Fort Worth ISD to do the right thing.”

“I need my job back and those kids need me too,” Clark said. “I believe that there are earth angels and I believe that I am one. I said ‘I’ve come across your path, right now, at this school, to help you.'"