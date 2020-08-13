Dr. Robert Ramsay, former Alamo Colleges District Chancellor, dies

Ramsay served as chancellor from 1993 until 2003. He passed away on Sunday, August 9.

SAN ANTONIO — Former Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Dr. Robert Ramsay has died, the district announced Thursday.

Ramsay served as chancellor from 1993 until 2003, a time the district described as a "formative period of growth." He passed away on Sunday, August 9, peacefully and surrounded by family.

The district credits Ramsay with a major transformation to the Alamo Colleges District; he oversaw the foundation of Northwest Vista College and Northeast Lakeview College, and he acquired the finances to expand Palo Alto College from the Texas legislature.

Ramsay hired several university presidents during his tenure, including San Antonio College President Vern Loland as well as his successor, long-time president Dr. Robert Zeigler.

Zeigler said Ramsay was an early advocate for online courses, which led to SAC offering the first entirely-online associate degree.

“Personally, I appreciate the help he gave me in my early years as an administrator,” said Zeigler. “I found him approachable and always willing to share his knowledge and expertise. I also was impressed with how well he worked with the Faculty Senates at all of the colleges.

"I will always appreciate his encouragement and the significant role he played as a mentor and friend. I also admire and respect the significant growth and community respect he brought to the district,” Zeigler said.

The district cites Ramsay's work to encourage state legislature to establish dual credit programs as one of his proudest achievements. Statewide, more than 130,000 students are currently enrolled in dual-credit programs.