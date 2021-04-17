Fire crews respond to blaze at Pearce Elementary School

Southside ISD spokesman Randy Escamilla said nobody was hurt and no children were in the building, but two classrooms and the cafeteria were damaged.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters from across south Bexar County are fighting a fire at Pearce Elementary School in Southside ISD.

The campus is at the 19000 block of US 281 South.

School district spokesman Randy Escamilla said nobody was hurt and no children were in the building, but two classrooms and the cafeteria were damaged. The school may need to move cafeteria tables into the gym. Fire officials are investigating.

The complex is home to Pearce Elementary, Losoya Middle School and Southside High School.