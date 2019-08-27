COMAL COUNTY, Texas — One of the final school districts to start class rang the bell Tuesday morning. Comal ISD welcomed students back from summer break.

Reality set in long before the sun came up. Sydney and Savannah learned there’s no more sleeping in. The four-year-old twins got up early for their first day of Pre-K.

Once awake, they threw on similar striped dresses and sat down to have their hair braided.

Mom Leah Dabaghian quickly served up oatmeal, waffles, and strawberries. Big sister Brooklyn explained the setup of the school to the twins. She also showed off her outfit.

"Mommy got me this shirt and the skirt but Mommy let me pick out my shoes,” said Brooklyn.

With Brooklyn starting 2nd grade, all three girls attend Timberwood Park Elementary School.

"I'm glad that they have [Brooklyn] there,” said Dabaghian. “I think [the twins are] going to have a great time knowing that she's there.”

The girls inspected their lunchboxes then grabbed their backpacks and headed outside to take pictures.

The tradition brings back memories for Mom, who remembers when Brooklyn first started school.

"I think with Brooklyn being the first and she seemed so little at the time, so I was really nervous then,” said Dabaghian. “It's so different to think that they're all going to be in school now.”

The sisters join nearly 24,000 students starting class at Comal ISD.

With dreams to become horse trainers one day, this day is the crucial first step in the twins' education journey.