Brooks County ISD makes face masks part of the student's dress code

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Masks will now be part of the dress code for campuses within the Brooks County Independent School District, school leaders said in a press release.

According to the release, the Board of Trustees for Brooks County ISD voted to make face masks a part of the dress code in an effort to continue their trend of low cases in their schools on Aug. 25.

"While BCISD remains confident in their elected officials, the board of trustees chose to implement this dress code change through the power of Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code -- which was not suspended or addressed in Governor Abbotts executive order," the release said.

According to the district, the district's positivity rate lists Lasater Elementary at .4%, Falfurrias Junior High at 3%, and Falfurrias Elementary and High School at 1%.