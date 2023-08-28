Exciting changes at Northside ISD for new school year

The district has new leadership and a brand new elementary school for the new school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The last round of districts in our area are heading back to school Monday morning and that includes San Antonio's largest district, Northside ISD.

This year there are some exciting additions in NISD, including new leadership and a brand new elementary school.

Reed Elementary is located on the far west side of the district near Galm Road.

In just a couple hours Reed Elementary will open it's doors to students for the first time.

It's Northside ISD's 82nd elementary school.

Officials describe the kickoff to the district’s new year in just one word—excitement--and now at the helm this year is new superintendent John Craft.

We spoke with him at the disrict's convocation kickoff and he tells us that he is excited to be with the district and excited for the new school year.

Northside ISD is welcoming 14,000 employees and more than 100,000 students back to the classroom on Monday.

Craft says there is a nervous excitement with the school year beginning and the district is all about coming together to make this a successful school year.

“Northside ISD has got a phenomenal reputation for being such a strong academic leader not only in the state and nation but again just really excited to be part of such a phenomenal team,” said John Craft, Superintendent Northside ISD.

We asked Craft what are three words he would use to describe the district and he said courageous, student centered and teamwork.

He says he wants to use the excitement of the new school year and carry that momentum throughout the new school year.

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.