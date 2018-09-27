Every teacher knows working with children can sometimes be a challenge and working with special needs kids, is an even bigger responsibility.

One teacher at Alamo Heights ISD has relentless passion and a gift to help children with learning disabilities.

Her compassion has earned her this week’s KENS 5 Credit Human EXCEL award and our surprise left her with tears of joy.

When you ask her colleagues, Stephanie Hargrove is their unsung hero.

Hargrove has been an educator for 12 years, all of which she spent working with special needs children.

Her principal Susan Peery says she recruited Hargrove to work at Howard Early Childhood Center 6 years ago, knowing she’s a huge asset, “ She is a gift to our children,” Peery said, “the more challenging kids, she has a gift in changing and supporting their behavior in a positive way.”

Hargrove is the school’s special needs support teacher, so she works in all classrooms, with all teachers and all grades from pre-k to kindergarten.

Some of her students are as young as 3 years old. Some are verbal, some are not.

“Every day is different and every student is different and so you go through different experiences while being an educator and sometimes you’re like may be if I did this with this kid, it might help this one too.”

Howard says her own childhood experience has shaped her to be who she is today.

“I struggled with reading all the way up to 5th grade…. I later found out I was dyslexic and it was very hard for me as it was,” Hargrove said, “to have that person that believes in you and inspires you and shows you how to be successful and all that means so much.”

Even after kids leave her classroom, Hargrove says she stays in touch with some of the families.

“We connect with families, we make personal relationships and they know us and let us know how they’re doing and continue to be part of our lives,” Hargrove said.

She’s seen students make it all the way to high school and she still mentors them. She says working with special needs children takes a lot of compassion, commitment and patience.

“I would say to educators out there that sometimes we have rough days and the reward of what our kids accomplish is worth it and just hang in there!”

