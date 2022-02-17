Teacher David Padilla wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for South San Antonio ISD

The dedicated educator is known by his colleagues and students as a passionate teacher who makes learning fun and hands-on.

SAN ANTONIO — At South San Antonio ISD, David Padilla encourages his students to shoot for the stars.

KENS 5's Sarah Forgany presented Padilla with the KENS 5 Excel Award.

The Dwight Middle School STEM elective teacher is a first-generation U.S.-born immigrant. He comes from a small town in the Rio Grande Valley. Padilla’s love for teaching stems from his childhood teachers who set a great example.

Padilla said he’s grateful for the recognition. It also makes him think of those around him who deserve the same.