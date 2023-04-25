Roger Lawson wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for East Central ISD

KENS 5 Anchor Sarah Forgany, along with Chris Armstrong from our partner Credit Human, visited Lawson’s classroom at East Central ISD.

SAN ANTONIO — Roger Lawson served our country but has also served our children with so much dedication for the last two decades.

He was awarded the KENS 5 EXCEL award and $1000 for his excellence in education.

“The Air Force was an amazing opportunity for me,“ Lawson said.

After 21 years serving, fighting in Iraq and meeting many notable names

Roger Lawson wasn't quite done.

"I wasn't ready to retire. I mean I was like 40,” Lawson said.

He traded in his uniform to serve in a different capacity.

“Public service was what I was used to so teaching was a really good fit for me ,” Lawson said.

Just the right fit for students at Oak Crest Elementary who say they look forward coming to school because of Mr. Lawson.

“I absolutely love science,” said one fourth grader.

With a master’s degree in Aerospace Science, he has the knowledge and the tools in his garage themed 4th grade classroom.

"It's served me pretty well throughout, that's why we're here in front of it right now,” said Lawson as he sat in front of a large sign with hanging wrenches.

He uses it to explain simple math. His students say it makes it easier to understand their lessons “It really helps me a lot, like with the fractions and dividing and multiplying."

Yet that’s just a *fraction" of what goes on in his classroom

“We build robots,” chimed in another 4th grader.

Robots, Drones, 3D printing, just a few of the variety STEM focused programs he runs.

10-year-old Elias Soto says it’s opened his eyes to things he never thought possible.

"The 3D printing, it's really cool,” said Soto “like one day I want to get a 3D printer and print my own stuff ."

The goal is to show students they have many options in life.

"If they try drones and they don't like drones, maybe they would like to have a business where they, you know, 3D print" Lawson said.

His after-school programs are so popular, the school has had to expand to serve more students.

"Teaching's like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get, something new every day. "

And that’s exactly how his students feel. They say his wit and sense of humor makes them want to come to class.

"He makes a lot of jokes, a lot of jokes,” said Judson Bratcher, “he makes us laugh and it just makes me feel happy. "

Mission accomplished because for Lawson, it’s exactly what he hopes.

“To feel good about themselves. You know, they're not going to remember Oh, Mr. Lawson taught me how to divide or, you know, how to add decimals. They're going to remember how they felt in here. "