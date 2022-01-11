Medina Valley ISD math and science teacher Sarah Young receives KENS 5 EXCEL Award

“You are changing lives,” Anchor Sarah Forgany said as she presented young with the KENS 5 EXCEL Award.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It’s a family affair at Medina Valley Independent School District's Loma Alta Middle School. Five members of the same family are part of this campus in some shape or form.

It made for an extra special surprise when math and science teacher Sarah Young received the KENS 5 EXCEL Award.

All eyes were on Young as she walked across the huge gymnasium floor. The band, the cheerleaders, students, colleagues, and her family -- everyone was gathered there for her.

“You are changing lives,” Anchor Sarah Forgany said as she presented young with the KENS 5 EXCEL Award.

Young’s husband, Kyle, just returned from deployment. He said watching her receive this honor was long overdue.

“She’s worked so hard to be the best teacher,” Kyle said. “I don't think she's ever had an award up until this point, so it was good to see her finally get recognition."

A military wife, Young lived and taught in multiple states.



"I'm a true believer that everything happens for a reason and I think that I'm where I'm supposed to be. "



Now she's planting deep roots at Loma Alta Middle School. Five Youngs are part of this campus: her son, daughter and both her in-laws.



Young's daughter, Railyn, had her mom as a teacher, and she doesn’t hold back when it comes to giving mom feedback.

“Would you ever tell your mom if her classes were boring?” asked KENS 5 Anchor Sarah Forgany.

“Yes,” Railyn replied, "Her classes aren't boring every day. You never know what you're going to get when you walk in the door."

Unpredictable is how young describes her classes.

"I played happy birthday for her on a ukulele,” 8th grade student Ari Rodriguez said,” other teachers don't let me do that so she just made the class fun,”

Her science class is far from bare with something for everybody.

"They learn the parts of a cell and what all of those parts do, and so they get to make an edible cell model,” Young said, “And then we have a cell-ebration."

Perfectly in her element, Young says the principal asked her to take on even more classes.



"I thought I might be leading the science team, but okay, let's go math. "

Along the way, converting a few math skeptics.

“It’s not my favorite, but it’s still fun,” said one student, “She lets us do games that still involve math. “

Sometimes, the way is fun and games. But, other times, it’s tough love.

“What are the things that I can do in my classroom that, you know, show them that they've got to be responsible? So, deadlines. When Miss Young says, 'It's due this day, it's due this day.' And that's an employability skill."

And for Young, there is no such thing as too early to prepare.

“Even things like that in middle school, they can learn, and they can apply, and they can take that with them through their life. “

As part of the KENS 5 EXCEL Award, Young also received a $1,000 check from our partner, Credit Human.