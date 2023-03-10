Jessica Gonzales wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for Alamo Heights ISD

This teacher at Howard Early Childhood Center is the winner of a KENS 5 Excel Award and a $1,000 check from Credit Human!

Example video title will go here for this video

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas — Jessica Gonzales greets her kindergarten class every morning with so much love.

But we wanted to flip the script for just a day and make her feel that joy she brings to the kids. Her school, the Howard Early Childhood Center in Alamo Heights ISD, arranged an amazing surprise for her. And what happened next was priceless, when we walked in with the KENS 5 Excel Award and a $1,000 check from Credit Human!

WATCH

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.