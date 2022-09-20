Jasmin Thompson wins EXCEL Award for Northside ISD

Jasmin Thompson teaches first graders at Braun Station Elementary School.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a surprise Jasmin Thompson says she'll never forget.

She won our KENS 5 EXCEL award and $1000 dollars from Credit Human.

Her family, the Northside ISD Superintendent and co-workers, joined Sarah Forgany, as we walked into in her first grade classroom at NISD's Braun Station Elementary.

This moment was a decade in the making.

It certainly wasn't a walk in the park for Thompson, as skilled as she is, the road to get here was no easy feat.

During those years, Thompson worked multiple jobs while continuing to study. Until she finally walked across the UTSA stage and landed her first official teaching job.

The mom of three little boys at home always comes to class prepared, packing her love, attention, and patience for her other kids.

Thompson has this advice for teachers who feel defeated.