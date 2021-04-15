Erica Camarillo wins EXCEL Award for Edgewood ISD

Erica Camarillo has earned this week's KENS 5 EXCEL Award for her passion for teaching and love of learning.

SAN ANTONIO — One Edgewood ISD teacher is now serving the district that once served her.

Erica Camarillo has earned this week's KENS 5 EXCEL Award for her passion for teaching and love of learning.

While growing up and going to Edgewood ISD, Camarillo dreamed of passing on her own love of learning to future students.

"I always felt like I was going to be a teacher," Camarillo said.

She volunteered with her mom, who was already a dedicated teacher and cheerleading coach, and pitched in with her aunt's daycare center.

"I almost feel like I'm taking it in...taking it in for my mother who was in Edgewood, grew up in Edgewood, and my aunts and uncles, grew up and graduated from Edgewood," Camarillo said.

She worked hard to graduate from college and chose to teach back in her home district of Edgewood.

Her colleagues say she works around the clock to craft creative ways to cover coursework, integrating music into lessons and planning games that even work over remote learning.