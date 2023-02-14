Catherine Moreno wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for North East ISD

This 3rd grade math teacher's commitment to her students has been unwavering, despite life’s challenges.

SAN ANTONIO — “I think through the pandemic, it really exemplified the role that they play," said NEISD Superintendent Dr. Sean Maika. “Miss Moreno is just one of those extra special people that really goes above and beyond.“

Dr. Maika joined Sarah Forgany as they surprised our EXCEL Award nominee in her classroom with a big $1000 dollar check from our partner Credit Human.

“It runs in my blood. I was meant to be a teacher,” said Moreno.

Catherine Moreno loves being around these 3rd graders.

It became more apparent recently as she was going through personal struggles at home.

“My husband and I were told that we had to go through the IVF process.”

The process was two years long.

She juggled doctors’ appointments while still teaching at Camelot Elementary.

“We only were left with one viable embryo and so we just had every hope that she would take,“ Moreno continued. “And then we did. And she is the best thing in the world.”

Born at 34 weeks, her baby is now giving Moreno a new lens on life.

“I didn't think it was possible for me to care more, but somehow I do because I of course, I want the best for my daughter and I want her to have fantastic experiences in her education. And it just pushes me harder to provide that for my students.“

Her students love being part of her class.

“She really lights up my day every day when I come in here. She always greets me with a smile.”

Moreno is also a sponsor on the school’s House Council, and like Harry Potter.

“Every staff member on campus and every student are sorted into houses.“

After the sorting, the kids go on to participate in different community projects.

“House Council is fun. It teaches you to do good things,” another student added.

Things like a drive to help the animal shelter and the homeless.

“They stood out every morning and they were accepting donations. we were able to present a check to the Humane Society and they were so excited,” Moreno said. “We were so proud of their hard work.”

Moreno has only been teaching for nine years and she says retirement is a long ways away.

“I just can't bring myself to leave them. They need somebody to motivate them and push them to be their best. And that's what I try to do every day.“

Moreno received a $1,000 check from our partner Credit Human as part of this EXCEL Award.

