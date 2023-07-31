Every school at Southside ISD equipped with walk-through metal detectors

The district spent $80,000 on 35 metal detectors to be installed at each campus' various entrances.

SAN ANTONIO — Southside Independent School District claims to be the only school district in San Antonio to have metal detectors installed at every campus. The safety initiative has been in the works since last year following the Robb Elementary shooting.

“We’re taking all precautious. We take this very seriously,” said Randy Escamilla, Southside ISD director of public relations.

Southside ISD conducted a community survey, gathering community input on the idea of walk-through metal detectors. Escamilla said the survey garnered 80% support, which reinforced the district’s decision to move ahead with the project.

“It’s an exciting time to come back to school, and going through a metal detector will soon become normal,” Escamilla said.

Southside ISD spent $80,000 of school funds on 35 walk-through metal detectors. The devices are stationed at each schools’ various entrances.

The metal detectors have been in use since the end of the last academic year.

The Menchaca Early Childhood Center for example, is equipped with at least two metal detectors for students, staff and visitors to enter.

Administrators and teachers are among those responsible for ensuring each person is properly screened. If the machine goes off, staff will use a metal detector wand for additional inspection.

“Sometimes it’ll be their teachers who will be guiding them through, checking their bags. Any type of effort to make it comfortable for students, we’re going to take those measures,” Escamilla said.

April Mendez is beginning her second year at Southside ISD where she teaches pre-k 4 students at the Menchaca Early Childhood Center. Mendez hopes the metal detectors prove effective to improve security across the district.

Southside ISD has also installed an additional 600 security cameras and for the past few years, has had a police officer at each school.

“This has been the first school district where we’ve had actual metal detectors, but I think with the climate of school districts and circumstances in general, I think anything to keep our kids safe will do it,” Mendez said.

A Northside ISD spokesman said the district does not currently use walk-through metal detectors, although there have been early discussions on using the devices in a pilot program.

San Antonio ISD officials emailed KENS 5 saying the district does not have walk-through metal detectors at the campuses. The district did pilot a weapons screening system at graduation ceremonies and have leased a couple units for two years at athletic events.