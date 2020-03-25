SAN ANTONIO — After announcing – along with several other San Antonio-area school districts – that its schools will now remain closed through April 24, officials with Edgewood ISD say district staff will continue to receive their paychecks, following the unanimous approval of a resolution by the district school board on Wednesday.

Among those who will continue to be paid amid the school closures will be full-time employees, clerical personnel, instructional assistants, physical plant employees, bus drivers and nutrition staff.

Further, the district says hourly workers "who are called in to work during the closure" will be paid one-and-a-half-times their regular rate, up to 40 hours a week.

As of Tuesday night, the district says it is continuing remote learning while the coronavirus pandemic keeps schools closed. Also, Edgewood ISD is still providing to-go breakfast and lunch meals.

