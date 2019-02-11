SAN ANTONIO — The students of Cardenas Early Childhood Center are doing a lot more than playing in their very own Whataburger restaurant play area.

They're learning!

Javier Rubio built a one-of-a-kind play area modeled after a Whataburger restaurant for his students.

The area includes a kitchen, play food, a cash register and more, according to a spokesperson from Edgewood ISD.

Rubio's goal is to teach the students vocabulary words, social skills, and numbers through the setup.