SAN ANTONIO — The students of Cardenas Early Childhood Center are doing a lot more than playing in their very own Whataburger restaurant play area. 

They're learning!

Javier Rubio built a one-of-a-kind play area modeled after a Whataburger restaurant for his students. 

The area includes a kitchen, play food, a cash register and more, according to a spokesperson from Edgewood ISD. 

Rubio's goal is to teach the students vocabulary words, social skills, and numbers through the setup. 

