SAN ANTONIO — Edgewood Independent School District is looking to hire several bus drivers for the 2019-2020 school year, a press release said.

Located near Lackland Air Force Base on the west-side of Bexar County, drivers will earn $15.77 per hour and can receive full-time employee benefits, the district said.

To be considered, you must have a valid Texas commercial driver’s license CDL (Class B), a valid Texas Passenger (P), School Bus (S) Endorsements or must obtain within 30 days of employment.

To apply for the position, visit Edgewood ISD's website.