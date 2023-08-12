East Waco school supply giveaway draws big crowd

Big Binky's 13th Annual Family Day gives students a successful start to their school year.

WACO, Texas — Hundreds lined up to receive a blessing from well-known philanthropist and Waco native Devian Mims, also known as "Big Binky."

The 13th Annual Big Binky Waco Family Day is an event that families in East Waco have come to count on for shoes, school supplies, back packs and food for their kids.

The community group does this every year to help kids that may not have the things they need to start the school year off right.

"We do it because we owe it to the town. We want them to be able to go to school and not be focused on what they have on their feet or what they have on their back. So this is what we do it for," said Mims.

Waco ISD implemented clear back packs this year for safety reasons. It increased the costs for the giveaway, something Mims and his supporters organize from their own pockets.

"We know how it feels to go to school and not have those things and get picked on, bullied just because of what we have on," said Mims. "We try to give them self esteem so they don't have to deal with that," he said.