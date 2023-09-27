Texas faith leaders oppose school choice

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to call a special session focused on school choice. Before that happens, Texas faith leaders are taking sides.

TYLER, Texas — By October, Texas lawmakers could be back in Austin after Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to call a special session focused on school choice. Before that happens, Texas faith leaders are taking sides.

The group "Pastors for Texas Children" recently released an open letter opposing to the idea. It says the plan would erode public school funding and potentially impact millions of students.

"As clergy we see defunding our public schools as highly problematic and is morally problematic and so that’s why we’re speaking up," Rabbi Neal Katz said.

Katz and other East Texas faith leaders are mobilizing an effort to fight Abbott's school choice proposal.

"It’s important that our places of education are safe places -- that they are secure and have the best educational funding available," Rabbi Katz said.

Funding for education is tied to this debate because the plan calls for using tax dollars for students to attend private schools. Gov. Abbott said this is one of his main legislative priorities.

He toured the state in the spring promoting the idea - which included a stop in East Texas.

"Parents deserve education freedom to be able to help their child succeed and the way to do that is through school choice and state-funded education account," said Gov. Abbott.

Public school leaders have voiced their opposition to the idea. Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston says the answer is more public-school funding and more resources.

"This solves nothing and it’s going to cost the state huge amounts of money," Clugston said. "The problem that we have in Texas and the struggle is how do we educate our needy kids? The kids who don’t go home to stable homes. How do we educate them?"

While a special session looms, Clugston invites legislators to get a first-hand look at the issue.

"Come spend two weeks with us," Clugston said. "I’ll give you full disclosure. I’ll put you on lunch duty….you can see the battle we’re fighting every single day."