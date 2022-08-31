East Central ISD asks voters to consider $240 million bond focusing on safety, new schools

Multiple new schools would be built to accommodate rapidly growing enrollment. A handful of schools require security vestibules.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Brand new schools and security enhancements at East Central Independent School District are among the focuses of a proposed $240 million bond set to be voted on in November.

The bond package was developed through an advisory committee with community school input to address a variety of issues.

A bulk of the bond funds would go toward the construction of three new schools to respond to surging enrollment numbers. Tradition Elementary, which was built out of the 2016 bond, is already experiencing 120% over capacity.

“Safety of our staff and students is at the forefront. It’s the most important thing here at East Central,” said Brandon Oliver, ECISD marketing and communications director.

liver reflected on last year’s rejected bond of more than $170 million, saying the proposal didn’t emphasize safety compared to the current bond.

The mass shooting in Uvalde where 19 students and two teachers died has once again reignited conversations about upgrading safety and security at school facilities.

Oliver stressed ECISD’s maintained a proactive approach to addressing the wellbeing of students and staff dating back to 2017 when a gunman killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs.

In response, 2016 bond funds were allocated toward building security vestibules at a majority of the elementary schools. Oliver described this action as one phase of a long-term strategy to bolster security in the district.

Oliver noted $16 million from the current bond if approved would lead to constructing more vestibules at East Central High, CAST Lead High, Legacy Middle and Traditional Elementary schools.

“It’s another point of contact that prevents just anybody walking in. It’s fitted with bullet proof glass so that way there’s one point of entry and then there’s plenty of safe guards,” Oliver said.

Three million dollars would go toward building a new ECISD Police Department headquarters.

Bond funds would also be allocated to create safer parent pick-up and drop-off areas.

“I used to play ball at East Central. I graduated from East Central,” said father of three Chris Johnson.

Johnson hopes ECISD officials improve on bringing awareness to the bond since he believes public education for the previous failed bond was lacking. But as a father who’s thinking about safety more so these days, he’s intrigued by how the bond could prove beneficial for all children.

“It’s always in the back of my mind watching them getting on the bus, praying that they’re alright,” Johnson said.

While not everyone’s on board with paying more taxes, Johnson is more concerned about being able to hug his kids when they return home from school.

“For the safety aspect yes, it’ll get my vote,” Johnson said.

If approved, property taxes would go up an addition $60-$70 annually for homes with an appraised value of $100,000, although there would be no tax increase for the first two years.