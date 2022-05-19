SSAISD superintendent relieved 'of all job duties' months after hot-mic controversy

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by the South San ISD Board of Trustees.

SAN ANTONIO — South San ISD Superintendent Marc Puig has been relieved "of all job duties" and suspended without pay following a late-2021 suspension stemming from a hot-mic conversation, according to a South San ISD press release.

The board suspended Dr. Marc Puig with pay after he and board president Ernesto Arrellano Jr. were caught on a hot mic during a closed session in November. The two were discussing a maintenance consultant position during the open session.

According to the transcription Arrellano says, "You know what, I'm gonna step down, so that you can hire my brother..."

Puig could be heard responding, "or get with a higher authority and then you can..." Board members at the time said they were concerned it sounded like the two were making a deal behind closed doors.

Pieces of the conversation are inaudible, which is why the board also requested another transcription of the video to be made.

"SSAISD strives to ensure we are working with the best to our district, so that every student can receive the best education possible," the district's Thursday release read.