Domino, UT Austin's most well-known campus cat, has died

AUSTIN, Texas — Domino, "the most well known and beloved" of the University of Texas at Austin's campus cats, has died.
The school posted on social media that Domino was a welcoming friend on campus for many years and that he will be fondly remembered. The school also thanked the community that cares for the campus' cats for all the love they had given Domino in the past months.
On both Facebook and Twitter, UT is asking students to share their Domino memories. The posts have received hundreds of interactions, with many current and former students sharing both memories and photos of Domino.
"From freshman to senior year, he was always there to say hi and raise my spirits after hard days. Always the model, he was so patient and would let me take lots of photos before trying to get scritches," Allie Runas wrote.
"His warm greetings made every morning walking to class better," Elizabeth Richmond-Garza wrote. "Thank you lovely creature and may you be frolicking on the other side of the rainbow bridge!"
A Change.org petition was previously created to push for a statue of Domino outside the Flawn Academic Center (FAC). An update posted Wednesday stated that Domino passed away on Tuesday.
A memorial service will be held from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn outside the FAC. For more information, visit the Cats of West Campus Facebook page.
In September 2021, KVUE reported that employees at UT had stepped up to care for Domino after landscape workers removed his home.
Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter
