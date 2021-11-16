District responds after mob of students fight at San Antonio high school

KENS 5 obtained two videos showing a mob of students pummeling another classmate at the Churchill High School football field.

SAN ANTONIO — Cell phone videos captured a violent and chaotic scene on a football field at a local school.

Students can be seen shown punching and kicking another student in the footage. North East ISD said the incident occurred after classes had let out for the day.

The two videos obtained by KENS 5 show not only students pummeling a peer at the Churchill High School football field, but also other kids laughing and joining in the fight.

Aubrey Chancellor, North East ISD spokesperson, said everybody involved in the brawl are doing OK. She said the incident occurred after school ended and staff was not around at the time, and further explained what caused the fight.

“About a week and a half ago, there was a fight between two group of students. They were playing soccer originally and morphed into some sort of altercation. We were handling that and, in the meantime, a fight broke out from what you saw last Thursday,” explained Chancellor.

She said students came forward to school administrators and handed over the videos. The district was able to identify at least eight students.

“The kids have faced disciplinary action from the school, but because police are involved, charges may be filed as well,” Chancellor said.

Chancellor said Churchill High School plans to keep the football field closed in the future. Students will no longer be able to access it without permission.