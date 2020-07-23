Dilley ISD hires former Edgewood ISD Superintendent accused of sexual harassment

Dr. Emilio Castro resigned as Edgewood ISD Superintendent following accusations of sexual harassment in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Former Edgewood Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Emilio Castro has been hired to be the new superintendent for Dilley ISD.

Castro resigned from Edgewood in 2018 shortly after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

Dilley ISD legal counsel Benjamin Castillo performed the search for a superintendent and said that the board was aware of the allegations against Castro.