Keller ISD sends home 145 fifth-graders after multiple employees test positive | Here are all the COVID-19 cases at local schools

Editor's Note: This story will be continuously updated as information on cases is released. These are the cases that have been made public by school districts.

More than 20 school districts in North Texas are returning to in-person classes in August. So far, there have been 15 districts that have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and staff members who were on campus.

The latest cases were confirmed Monday in Keller ISD.

Keller ISD

Three fifth-grade employees at Indian Springs Middle School are considered to have "active cases," Keller ISD officials said.

School leaders decided to send all of the building's fifth-graders home for remote learning on the first full day of school as a result.

Keller ISD started school on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and each day since had been an early release as students re-acclimated to the classroom.

"Due to the volume of close contacts, and out of an abundance of caution, all 145 in-person fifth-grade students and the fifth-grade staff are in quarantine and have transitioned to remote learning for 14 days," spokesperson Shellie Johnson told WFAA.

According to data from the district's case dashboard, as of Aug. 31, one other employee in the district is considered to have an active case. They work at the education center, which is an administration building.

A total of eight students have active cases as well.

Three of the cases are students at Central High School, while there is one case each at Fossil Ridge High School, Keller Middle, Trinity Meadows Intermediate, Basswood Elementary and Sunset Valley Elementary.

"Active" cases as defined by the district are people who have tested positive and are currently in home isolation.

Sunset Valley and Basswood Elementary, along with Trinity Meadows Intermediate and Keller Middle, have all also had "inactive" cases among employees reported in addition to those active student cases.

There are a total of 44 "inactive" positive cases that have been reported by the district, including two students each at Keller High School and North Riverside Elementary, and 40 employees across the district.

"Inactive" cases, per the district, are people who were previously diagnosed with the disease but are no longer considered contagious and do not need to isolate or quarantine.

The "inactive" employee cases are broken down by building as follows:

Elementary Schools:

Sunset Valley Elementary: 3

Hidden Lakes Elementary: 3

Caprock Elementary: 2

Ridgeview Elementary: 2

Shady Grove Elementary: 2

Basswood Elementary: 1

Bluebonnet Elementary: 1

Heritage Elementary: 1

Park Glen Elementary: 1

Willis Lane Elementary: 1

Middle Schools:

Trinity Springs Middle: 5

Chisholm Trail Intermediate: 2

Keller Middle: 2

Vista Ridge Middle: 2

Trinity Meadows Intermediate: 1

Timberview Middle: 1

High Schools:

Keller High School: 3

Timber Creek High School: 3

The Operation/Transportation facility has also had four "inactive cases" reported, the dashboard shows.

Carroll ISD

A student at Durham Intermediate School has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Aug. 28.

Carroll ISD officials said employees and parents were notified of the case. The student experienced symptoms on Aug. 27 and hasn't been back to campus since then.

CISD said siblings of the student did not go to school Friday.

District officials said bus riders who sat within three feet of the student for more than 15 minutes are considered close contacts and will have to quarantine.

"We have identified one other DIS student who is also considered a close contact due to the seating proximity for more than 15 minutes consecutively in one classroom," officials said.

District officials stated operations at Durham Intermediate will continue as usual and that the school is already disinfected on a nightly basis.

The district has had seven staff members test positive for COVID-19 as well.

Five staff members at the Carroll ISD Facilities Department tested positive for COVID-19, the district said on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 6, school officials were notified that a staff member working on the Eubanks Intermediate School campus woke up with a fever and later that same day tested positive for COVID-19, the district said. The employee stayed home when symptoms began and was last on campus Aug. 5. The person has since recovered.

A Carroll Elementary staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The person experienced symptoms and tested positive Aug. 7 and was last on campus on Aug. 5, the district said.

The district is updating a data dashboard with the cases.

Glen Rose ISD

An employee at Glen Rose Intermediate Campus has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said Aug. 26.

District officials said all campuses have been "thoroughly sanitized." The employee was last on campus on Aug. 24 and remains in isolation at home. Those who came in contact with the staff member will stay off-campus for 14 days.

In-person classes resumed in the school district Aug. 12. Families were given the option of on-campus and virtual learning.

Azle ISD

Azle ISD officials confirmed Tuesday morning that the district has had two positive cases since the start of the school year.

Officials said a staff member at Walnut Creek and a student at Azle elementary schools tested positive for coronavirus.

District officials stated the staff member at Walnut Creek did not come into close contact with students.

Health officials said all students and staff that came into close contact with the student at Azle elementary have been contacted by campus administration.

Garland ISD

Garland ISD has a dashboard with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been nine cases in the district, all of which have been in staff members. So far, one staff member has recovered.

Three cases were at Webb Middle School, one of which has recovered.

There was one case each at the following campuses: Steadham Elementary, Montclair Elementary, Jackson MST, Freeman Elementary, Centerville Elementary and Bussey Middle School.

Students who have chosen in-person learning will return to campuses on Sept. 8.

Mount Vernon ISD

Mount Vernon ISD said in a letter Monday that two high school students tested positive for COVID-19. The district was notified Sunday.

Those students were in attendance at school during the beginning of last week, the district said. The district said they notified any close contacts and the two students are self-quarantining.

"We believe the exposure was limited and that the rest of our students are safe to remain at school," the district said.

Plano ISD

Plano ISD officials confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon that a student at Jasper High School tested positive for COVID-19.

District officials said they notified families and staff earlier this week.

Officials also stated they contacted parents by phone for students who had close contact with the patient within the two days before the notice was sent.

Frisco ISD

On Thursday, Frisco ISD reported that a staff member at Wakeland High School tested positive for COVID-19.

A small group of staff and students were required to quarantine due to close contact, the district said. On-campus instruction doesn't begin until Sept. 3.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

The district is updating a dashboard with confirmed cases in the district.

As of Friday afternoon, there has been one case reported at Hafley Development Center, one case reported at High Country Elementary and one case reported at Wayside Middle School.

Wylie ISD

The district said Thursday that there was a positive COVID-19 cases at Cox and Birmingham elementary schools.

"Based‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌information‌ ‌that‌ ‌we‌ ‌have‌ ‌gathered‌,‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌known‌ ‌'close‌ ‌contacts' ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases‌‌ ‌‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌determined‌ and were sent separate notifications with more specific instructions for self-isolation," the district said.

Lipan ISD

The district said on Aug. 18 that there were multiple cases of COVID-19 in students and staff members.

The district decided to switch to all online learning starting Aug. 20.

Prosper ISD

The district reported a positive case on Aug. 18, saying the person was participating in in-person activities at Prosper High School.

The district says they notified any persons who were considered a "high-risk close contact" with the person who was confirmed positive.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Three teachers from Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD have tested positive for the COVID-19, district officials said on Aug. 14.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD confirmed three teachers at Child Development Academy tested positive.

District leaders say they abiding by CDC's recommendations and requiring these teachers to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Parents who have children attending the Child Development Academy were notified and all staff members at the facility have been informed, officials said.

Due to recommendations from the Dallas County Health Department, the academy's building will be closed until further notice and undergo an in-depth cleaning and disinfection process.

Granbury ISD

A Granbury High School student tested positive and started school on Aug. 12 in-person, the district said.

A Granbury Middle School staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and was present on campus on Aug. 14, the district said.

Both were wearing a face covering but some students and staff may have been indirectly exposed, according to district officials.

"The staff member was wearing a face covering, however, some students and staff may have been indirectly exposed," the district said in a statement. "Operations at GMS will continue as usual and we will keep you apprised of further updates."

Burleson ISD

Three staff members at Burleson ISD received positive test results but had not been on campus or at work, officials said.

The staff members are self-isolating and district leaders said these cases are not expected to have an impact on the start of the school year.