Colleagues say William Davis was "a hero among educators." Their goal to honor his legacy is to name the technology building after him.

It's the place where he taught generations of children for more than 20 years.

"He wanted to be here. He chose to be at Rhodes (Middle School). He stayed here on the west side because he believed in these kids," said friend and colleague Rita Sanchez.

"Bill" was known as a pillar of the west side community. He was a technology teacher at Rhodes for 23 years, capturing the hearts of colleges, students, and parents.

"He impacted so many people, not only the students in his class while they were in middle school but also how he impacted their futures," Sanchez noted. "He was inspiring. Some of his students went on to pursue fields in technology, become teachers because of his influence."

Sanchez also said that Davis was part of a pen pal program through the school and was hand-delivering the last set of letters to a school in Uganda before he was killed in a car crash.

"You know, accepting it is really hard because it wasn't his time to go yet," she said.

His coworkers, along with the San Antonio Alliance, created an online petition to rename the building he taught in for decades.

"I think that would be perfectly fitting for him because, not only would naming the building be an honor to remember his dedication as an educator, but also I think it celebrates the impact he had as a person on others," Sanchez said.

She says that the petition needs 2,000 signatures. SAISD confirmed that the petition has already been submitted to the school principal, which is the first step in a lengthy process to rename the building.

"Just reading through the comments of the petition, you can feel the impact he had," she said. "Help us reach out goal and honor our friend."

Juan Rodriguez also reached out to KENS 5 to share how Davis impacted communities around the world.

"William "Bill" Davis was an exemplary educator at Rhodes for 23 years," Rodriguez said. "He was there from its inception as a technology campus and impacted generations of students. Honoring his commitment to the Rhodes community in this way is the least we can do."

The petition to rename the building can be found here. A GoFundMe account to transport Davis’s body back to the U.S. from Africa and cover funeral expenses can be found here.

