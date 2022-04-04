Committee formed to endorse largest NISD bond proposal since 2018

The bond has a price tag of $992 million and is the district's largest bond proposal since 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — A new committee has been created to get voters to approve a large bond package for Northside ISD.

The bond has a price tag of $992 million and is the district's largest bond proposal since 2018. Northside ISD is the fourth largest school district in Texas with more than 125 schools.

The new committee will consist of community members who plan to make endorsements for the bond package.

The bond proposal has 95 percent of the money going to improvements to existing schools. The bond will be used to increase safety and security, technology and infrastructure upgrades.

The district said the bond will not result in a rate increase.

Committee members plan to make their endorsements Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Timberhill Event Center.