Comal ISD will be closed Monday; one elementary school has 'significant damaged'

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal Independent School District said they will be closed Monday as one of its elementary schools was significantly damaged in the severe winter weather.

The district said they are addressing issues at each campus, but Specht Elementary has significant damage. They are expected to share more information Sunday about the status of each school.

Monday will be a student holiday and teacher prep day. Teachers are expected to come to school, take inventory of their classroom and assess technology and other tools, according to the district.

The early release planned for Wednesday, Feb. 24, is also canceled.

See the full email below:

I hope you are taking the opportunity to experience a little sunlight and the warmth that comes with it. I wanted to give you a quick update on the status of our campuses and plans for school next week.

As the temperatures continued to improve, we are seeing what many of you also may be seeing – additional leaks and headaches created by this week’s weather event. In some ways, schools are much like your home, more issues may be uncovered with each new day.

Because of these issues, Monday will be a student holiday and a teacher prep day. This will give our teachers some time to come to school on Monday, take inventory of their classroom, assess technology and other tools they rely on every day, and take care of their home away from home. Also, we are canceling the early release planned for next Wednesday (Feb. 24).

While we are addressing issues at all of our campuses, our priority is Specht Elementary which has significant damage. Tomorrow, we will share additional information regarding the status of all our schools.

Our Maintenance team has been working tirelessly over the last few days to inspect every corner of each campus. They will work through the weekend to continue to address plumbing, HVAC and other issues at each campus. I appreciate your patience as we continue to work through the problems caused by this extraordinary winter storm.

-Andrew Kim