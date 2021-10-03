Comal ISD to end virtual learning in August

The district, which covers parts of New Braunfels, Comal County and northern Bexar County, sent a letter Thursday to parents to alert them of the change.

SAN ANTONIO — Comal ISD said it is suspending virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district, which covers parts of New Braunfels, Comal County and northern Bexar County, sent a letter Thursday to parents to alert them of the change.

The Comal ISD superintendent said in the letter that while some families had a good experience, other students and teachers reported it was a struggle and this year's system is not sustainable. The letter said it was difficult for teachers to do both in-person and remote learning and many of the virtual learners fell behind.

The district said it is working on a plan to potentially hire and staff fully-remote teachers for the 2022-2023 school year, which is something being explored by other school districts as well.

The school district will be monitoring the pandemic and if anything drastic changes, they will be prepared to pivot.

See the full letter to parents below:

If you haven’t looked at the calendar lately, you may not have realized that there are only six weeks left in this school year. While we still have much to look forward to these last few weeks of school, such as graduations and year-end recognitions, we have already started to turn our attention to the 2021-22 school year. One of the key items that we have been evaluating in our planning is remote learning.

Fundamentally, we have seen its value. Remote learning has allowed students to participate in class when they are sick or doing a college visit, or to access recorded lessons on Google Classroom after hours. However, while some students have seen success learning from home, for many it has been a struggle. We have also asked our teachers to instruct both on-campus and remote students simultaneously. While they have done a tremendous job, the combo-class model is simply not sustainable for the long term.

While remote learning is something we want to offer students, we want to make sure that we do it in a way so that academic growth does not suffer. During this next year, I will be working with my team on how we can offer a pure remote learning opportunity starting in 2022-23 that is staffed with teachers who are dedicated 100 percent to remote instruction. In the meantime, we will suspend remote learning for the 2021-22 school year.

We know that we currently have students who are in remote learning this year who may have been looking at continuing with this method of instruction next year. That is why we wanted to let you know of our plans well in advance so you can determine how to best address your child’s needs for next year.

Certainly we will continue to monitor the pandemic and be prepared to pivot should the situation necessitate a change. For now though, our focus will be on preparing to once again have on-campus learning for all students as we have traditionally done.