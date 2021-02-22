Comal ISD temporarily relocates students to repair winter storm damage, supplies bottled water

Specht Elementary suffered heavy water damage, and students there will temporarily be relocated to four other schools while repairs are made over the next few weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — Comal ISD announced Monday that they'd be making some changes as the district continues to recover from winter storm damage.

The release said that Specht Elementary suffered heavy water damage, and students there will temporarily be relocated to four other schools while repairs are made over the course of the next few weeks. There was damage at schools across the district, but officials said maintenance crews have made sure the buildings are safe for students, teachers and staff.

They said that some schools will not have safe drinking water until later in the week. Bottled water will be provided at: Smithson Valley HS, Canyon Lake HS, Davenport HS, Smithson Valley MS, Spring Branch MS, Mountain Valley MS, Pieper Ranch MS, Rahe Bulverde ES, Startzville ES, Bill Brown ES, Arlon Seay ES, Rebecca Creek ES, Mountain Valley ES, Indian Springs ES, Kinder Ranch ES, and Timberwood Park ES.

Cafeterias will be open, with the usual menu items and an emphasis on safe preparation.