Comal ISD sticking to their calendar for next year despite new guidance from TEA

The Texas Education Agency's suggestions include an earlier start date, later end date, longer winter break and other long vacations.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Many Texas school districts are changing their plans for next year, but Comal Independent School District is sticking to their calendar.

This comes after the Texas Education Agency provided new guidance, including an earlier start date, later end date, longer winter break and other prolonged vacations, among other things.

"Our 2020-21 academic calendar was approved by our Board of Trustees earlier this year after an extensive, months-long process that included gathering feedback from parents, students and staff," Superintendent Andrew Kim said in a release. "At this time, it is our intention to stay with our current academic calendar for the coming school year, which will have us starting school August 25."

Kim announced the formation of ten strike force teams to plan for a post-coronavirus teaching environment. They will focus on general procedures, classroom protocol, extra-curriculars, parent engagement, special populations, staff guidelines, blended learning, student support, attendance, and scheduling.

Things will certainly be different next year, but how?

"To be candid, I don’t know the answer to that question right now," Kim said. "A lot will depend on what happens with the virus over the summer and any executive orders that may be in place come August."

He said their goal is to have recommendations by early August, but his teams may be working on solutions right until schools open their doors.

"Our focus from the very beginning has been on the health and well-being of our students and staff, and that it will continue to be our focus as we plan for the future," Kim said.