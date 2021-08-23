Comal ISD parents advocate for mask mandate as Delta variant drives coronavirus spread

The district voted in March to make masks voluntary, after Gov. Abbott ended mask mandates across the state.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, thousands of students at Comal ISD will head back to school. Right now, the district is not requiring masks, despite some schools being located in Bexar County, where the Bexar County Health Authority issued a directive for masks in schools.

A group of parents told KENS 5 with a recent change in TEA guidance, which indicated the agency would not prevent schools from enforcing mask mandates following a federal lawsuit, they believe masks should be mandatory in the district. The group has sent emails and attended board meetings to address the topic.

"Protect those kids, especially at the elementary level, who have no other choice but to depend on us, the adults, to do the right thing," Kaila Stovall said. She is currently expecting her fourth child and has underlying health conditions. She wrote a letter to the superintendent of Comal ISD, Andrew Kim. In the letter, she describes being disappointed in the superintendent and his "handling of the safety of the children" attending the district.

"It's it's pretty much what we all we can do," Stovall said. "And it's really, to me, a very simple, simple form of courtesy to the children."

Several parents, including Kate Villanueva, also sent letters to administration requesting mask mandates. Villanueva said her son recently had COVID-19 and it was a wake up call for her family to get vaccinated.

"Delta has changed the game," Villanueva said.

Dr. Francesca Moore, a parent, said she withdrew her child from the district as a result of their decision.

"The fact that the district did not listen to the public health guidance from the beginning is hugely problematic. This should never, ever have had anything at all to do with politics," Moore said.

One parent sent KENS 5 a compilation of complaints from other parents and teachers, asking the school district for a mask mandate.

"Why can't we just look out for other people and take care of each other?" Jon Paul, a parent and wounded veteran, said.

The district has said they will not be making masks mandatory, despite the metro health directive requiring them.

CDC data also shows transmission in areas where Comal ISD is located is high.

The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends anyone older than the age of two to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.