Comal ISD opens new school, welcomes class of 46 freshmen

SAN ANTONIO — A new school in the Comal Independent School District opened its doors to 46 freshmen Tuesday.

The Hill Country College Preparatory High School occupies one side of Spring Branch Middle School.

“We are offering a smaller-school setting, collaborative learning environment, STEM and advanced academics,” said Principal Julie Wiley, who is beginning her 17th year with the district and her seventh year as an administrator.

The ninth grade students who opened the school submitted applications in order to attend.

“I chose Hill Country College Prep because my goal is to be a neurologist, and I know that it will take some time. Here, I will get a head start on college,” said Larissa Boring, 14, who is a member of the inaugural class.

Her dream colleges? Harvard University, Columbia University and Yale University.