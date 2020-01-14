COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD is letting Canyon High students decide where they'd like to attend school this upcoming year.

With the opening of the district's fourth high school, Davenport High, this fall, Comal ISD is offering a one-time grandfather option to current Canyon High 9th and 10th-grade students residing inside the DHS attendance boundaries.

Students will have that opportunity between Monday, January 27 and Friday, January 31.

The grandfather transfer form must be completed within the one-week time period in order to remain at CHS.

Additionally, current Danville Middle School 8th graders with an older sibling who will attend CHS next school year are eligible to attend CHS.

The grandfather transfer form can be found here during the aforementioned time period.