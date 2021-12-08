Comal ISD to keep masks optional

The district says it's going with a policy that will affect all its schools, not all of which are located in Bexar County, equally.

SAN ANTONIO — Pointing to the fact that only some of its schools are in Bexar County, officials with Comal ISD notified parents Thursday evening that the use of masks will be optional, though encouraged, when the school year gets underway later this month.

That makes Comal ISD the second San Antonio-area district, along with Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, that won't make it mandatory for students to wear face coverings, despite the Metro Health directive issued earlier this week requiring it.

"Our position on this issue, as it was last year, is that all Comal ISD schools will operate under the same standards, regardless of the country in which they are located," Comal ISD's message reads.

City of San Antonio attorneys have said they don't plan to enforce the order, which was made possible after a temporary restraining order was implemented by a district court judge against Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates by local governments. A Monday injunction hearing is scheduled on the matter as the legal battle continues.