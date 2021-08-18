Comal ISD asks families to help with bus driver shortage

The district is short by 29 drivers. There may need to be as many as three students to each seat, the superintendent said in a letter to families.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Comal Independent School District is facing a transportation challenge as the school year is about to start next week. The district's superintendent sent a letter to families saying they are short 29 bus drivers.

Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim said they will need to consolidate some routes – meaning there may be some crowding on busses for elementary school routes.

"Typically this time of year, we would only be short about 12-15 drivers. This problem is not unique to Comal ISD. Like many other school districts, we also find it a challenge to identify and recruit qualified drivers to fill these important roles," he said. "There may be as many as three students to a bus seat for elementary routes. Social distancing will be difficult. Buses may be delayed, at least through the first few weeks as we make adjustments to meet the demand.

Comal ISD, which has more than 20,000 students on 28 campuses, is not requiring masks.

The district is asking families to drive their kids to school or carpool with neighbors. Kim also suggested another form of transportation for some students – and called for families to be understanding of the district's situation.

"In neighborhoods where it is feasible and safe, consider having your child walk or ride their bike to school," he said in the letter. "We also appreciate your patience and understanding the first couple of weeks of school as our drivers become familiar with their routes and campus staff ensure that students get on the correct bus in the afternoon."