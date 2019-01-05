NEW BRAUNFELS, Comal County — Exciting news for Comal ISD!

The district's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name the district's new high school, Davenport High School.

According to a release, the school is currently under construction (on time and under budget) and scheduled to open in August 2020.

The new high school was named in honor of the area's history which was once called the Davenport Settlement but was later changed to Bracken.

Davenport High School will be located on FM 3009 and Schoenthal Road.

Students of Davenport will don maroon and white, the new school's official colors.

Meanwhile, the Board of Trustees will vote on the school's mascot during their monthly meeting on May 23.

The new school is part of the 2017 bond package worth $263.5 million.

In addition to Davenport High, the district will see the construction of another high school, additional school buses, maintenance to existing facilities, and designs for future schools.