Comal ISD teacher questions late notice on optional-mask policy

The district late Tuesday night that face coverings would be options for students, giving instructors just 12 hours to prepare.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time in months, students in the Comal ISD system were in classrooms on campus without masks on. The district school board cleared the way late Tuesday night.

“As I read that email, I was thinking, ‘What’s going to happen tomorrow?’” said William Daugherty, a sixth-grade teacher and cheer coach in the district.

On Tuesday night, he, like many parents and teachers in the Comal County Independent School District, received a message from the Board of Trustees.

“After quite a bit of discussion, the board has given parents the choice to determine for themselves on whether or not to send their children to school with or without a mask,” the message quoted Comal ISD Executive Director of Communication Steve Stanford as saying.

Stanford said that since the Gov. Greg Abbott announced the end of the statewide mask mandate last week, Comal ISD’s board has been getting community feedback on the issue.

“Based on that feedback, we saw about a 50-50 split on whether to keep the mandate or to go to parent choice,” Stanford said.

The message, signed by Comal ISD Board President David Drastata, laid out the change in policy taking place Wednesday morning—giving parents and teachers less than 12 hours to figure out how to move forward.

“Tuesday evening was the first available time to have a board meeting for the board to discuss this topic prior to the mandate statewide going in effect today,” Stanford said.

Daugherty said he was texting with other teachers as late as 2 in the morning trying to figure out how it was all going to work.

“They could’ve made this decision and, you know, maybe… notified us that, 'Hey, this is gonna happen after spring break, that way you have a good week and a half to prepare,'" he said.

Daugherty said no one asked him for his input on the subject or any of the issues since the pandemic began. In fact, he said he wishes teachers would be asked for input on the decisions that affect them.

“I can’t recall once where teachers were asked how we felt about any decision that was being made,” he said.

He is also undergoing treatment for Stage 4 Lymphoma, which puts him at higher risk of serious illness if he contracts the coronavirus.

One bright spot for Daugherty is the support he saw from his students.