COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal ISD is doing what is necessary to support online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The district has equipped several school buses with wireless network devices and parked them at seven strategic locations throughout the district's 589 square miles to provide free WiFi access to students.

The move is part of the Comal Continues: Home Learning Opportunities /Residence Learning Program.

The WiFi buses will broadcast a signal within 100 yards and will be parked at designated locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday until the last day of the school year, May 28.

Any Comal ISD families in need of either a laptop or MiFi device can contact the District’s Technology Checkout Program at 830-221-2690.