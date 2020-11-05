SAN ANTONIO — Comal ISD has announced graduation dates for the Class of 2020.

Governor Abbott recently announced that starting June 1, school districts will be allowed to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that adhere to guidelines set forth by the Texas Education Agency.

The revised schedule for June graduations for Comal ISD is as follows:

Tuesday June 2, 8 p.m. Memorial Early College High School CHS Stadium

Wednesday June 3, 8 p.m. Canyon High School* CHS Stadium

Thursday June 4, 8 p.m. Canyon Lake High School* CLHS Stadium

Friday June 5, 8 p.m. Smithson Valley High School* SVHS Stadium

*Comal Academy seniors will participate in graduation ceremonies with their home campus.

In order to stay in accordance with the guidelines set out by the TEA, each graduate will be allotted five guest tickets; this will allow for appropriate social distancing.

More information will be shared by the district in the coming weeks.