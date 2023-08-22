'All Clear' given after bomb threat reported at College Station High School

After an extensive search, an 'All Clear' report has been given by College Station ISD.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a multi-hour investigation into a bomb threat that was reported at College Station High School, College Station ISD and police have given an 'All Clear' update to parents.

College Station Police say the threat was initially received around 10:50 a.m., and students and faculty were evacuated shortly after.

College Station ISD sent the following statement to College Station High School parents at 11:19 a.m.:

"CSHS Parents:

The College Station Police Department informed CSHS administrators that they received a call making an anonymous bomb threat. All students and staff have currently evacuated the building and are outdoors while the police are searching the building. We will get more information to you as soon as we have it.

Please do not come to the school."

Another update from CSISD was sent at 11:50 a.m. It can be found below:

"At this time we are not transporting students to alternate sites. We are working with CSPD to clear the site and return kids back into the building as areas are cleared. The roads around CSHS are currently blocked from through traffic. Please avoid the area."

At 12:30, another update was provided by CSISD:

"CSPD has cleared the gyms and adjacent areas and are allowing us to move students back into those areas while the rest of the building is being cleared. We are working to clear the cafeteria in order to serve students lunch. Please continue to avoid the area."

The final all clear update that came from CSISD is as follows:

"CSPD has cleared the entire building and we are in the process of serving lunch to all students. Dismissal will be held as normal this afternoon."

We received a threat at College Station High School around 10:50am. Students and faculty have been evacuated and there is a heavy law enforcement presence. Avoid the area. Posted by College Station Police Department on Tuesday, August 22, 2023