Changes to this year's STAAR testing that begins Tuesday

It will all be online for everybody, and experts say the questions will more closely resemble the questions students are asked in class.

SAN ANTONIO — Happening this week, students across Texas will be taking the STAAR test. And this year students will see some changes.

The Texas Education Agency says this year's redesigned STAAR test will more closely align with classroom instruction, meaning the questions will look more like what students are asked everyday.

"And now it has embedded writing in the science, social studies and reading exams has a short, constructive response and an extended constructive response in the reading exam," said Rolando Ramirez, the Southside ISD Superintendent.

Southside ISD has been preparing for the STAAR testing in another way besides in the classroom.

"It's been from last week to today having those pep rallies and just rallying everyone to get ready for tomorrow's testing," Ramirez said.

Students must pass five STAAR assessments to earn a high school diploma from a Texas public or charter school. They are Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History. And this year the STAAR redesign will also move the assessments online to provide better accommodations for those students with specific learning needs.

"It has text to speech," Ramirez said. "You can enlarge the font, you can highlight, you can do a little word pad where you're able to take notes."

And if a student bombs the test, that will determine the type of interventions the student has next year.

"They'll have a STAAR block class along with a reading, math, science, social studies," Ramirez said. "It also will dictate whether they will be in a pre AP class or in AP class or in an intervention class."