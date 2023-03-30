Texas A&M University-Central Texas names computer information systems program in recognition of an alumni

Abdul Subhani came to the U.S. from Pakistan to pursue a degree in computer technology and information systems. Now he speaks around the globe about cyber security.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's a special day for the Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.

On March 30, 2023 the campus named its computer information systems program in recognition of an alumni with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Abdul Subhani served as an adjunct faculty member for 17 years with Central Texas College and 12 years with Texas A&M University-Central Texas. He is the president of the Subhani Foundation as well as the CEO of Centex Technologies.

"Abdul is not only a community leader, but he's a philanthropist," Dean of College of Business Administration Faiza Khoja said. "He's a tech entrepreneur and I think what we appreciate most about him is that he's a patron of the university and the college."

This endowment will help the university with faculty research, professional development, student success and internships.

Raised in Pakistan, Subhani came to the United States in 1998 and eventually earned degrees in computer technology and information systems. He holds many credentials ranging from a certified ethical hacker, certified fraud examiner and Texas licensed private investigator.

The work doesn't stop there. He speaks all over the world at various conferences and seminars and has written three books about cybersecurity. Subhani says he strives to not just make Central Texas safe, but every place in the world.

"We are doing a lot of research projects, which is from the Department of Homeland Security and United States Air Force," Subhani said. "Our faculty is working on a lot of research projects as well, which are very critical for our national security. I think I'm just proud to be involved."

Since day one, cybersecurity has always been a top priority for Subhani.

"If they get hacked, there's an issue that they will not be able to you know, able to operate their business," Subhani said.

The Subhani Department of Computer Information Systems is located on the third floor of the Founders Hall.

His mark will be left forever in Central Texas.