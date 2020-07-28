San Antonio's Catholic schools keeping things flexible for the start of the new year

The archdiocese is giving parents the option of how they want their children to be taught this fall.

SAN ANTONIO — As school districts in San Antonio and Bexar County continue to refine their start-of-year plans for welcoming students back to campus this fall, the Archdiocese of San Antonio is giving its campuses and parents as much flexibility as possible.

In a letter distributed Tuesday, Superintendent Marti West says it'll be up to individual campuses to determine when the first day of school will fall, thought it must be between August 17 and Sept. 8. West wrote that keeping reopening plans fluid stems each school being "uniquely prepared" in adapting to instruction during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the archdiocese says parents will also have the option of how their kids will be taught this fall: In the classroom, asynchronous virtual instruction of a hybrid option.

West also wrote that schools will bring students back onto campus "in small groups" to essentially reintegrate them to the classroom in waves, in order to more easily and quickly make adjustments as needed.

The archdiocese will also followed the latest safety guidance from health officials, including practicing social distancing, wearing masks the vast majority of the time, and taking the temperatures of students and visitors to campus.